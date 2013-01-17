  1. Home
Mario Kart goes real life

The genius team from National Instruments at Waterloo Labs has finished a Mario Kart fan's dream: taking the game on a real life track, with real obstacles.

Using one router per car and an RFID reader to communicate with obstacles equipped with RFID chips on the road, players drove around the go-kart track throwing banana peels, shells, mushrooms and more to stop opponents from winning the race.

Just as in the game, obstacles made the kart react accordingly in hopes of giving a driver a leg up on the competition. 

If you're the tinkering type, the folks at Warterloo Labs have made source code available for download so you can do this project yourself. It certainly doesn't look easy by any means.

Any Mario Kart fans in the audience wanting to give this a try?

