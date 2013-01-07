  Nintendo: Wii U sales "not bad", but is that enough?

Nintendo has revealed that sales for its new Wii U console were "steady" to close out the year, without revealing any specific numbers, suggesting that they might not be that great.

"At the end of the Christmas season, it wasn't as though stores in the US had no Wii U left in stock, as it was when Wii was first sold in that popular boom," said Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's president, in a statement to Reuters. "But sales are not bad, and I feel it's selling steadily."

Iwata compared the Wii U's launch to the Wii launch in 2006, and even though the Wii U wasn't sold out on shelves stateside, he told Reuters sales were solid.

The executive sighted a quantity balance as one reason why sales might have been slow at first, as not enough of the $350 premium version were available for customers to purchase.

During the Wii U's opening weekend in the UK, sales topped 40,000 units. It sold out on the high street in just 48 hours.

In our review of the Wii U we found the console to deliver well in overall game performance, but ad issues with the operating system being too slow.

With the expected launch of the next-generation Xbox (currently dubbed the Xbox 720) and the PS4 this year many believe that Nintendo has its work cut out.

Do you think Wii U sales will pick-up in the New Year, even with Christmas in the past?