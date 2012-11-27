  Wii U sells over 400k units in first week

Although many, including the godfather of videogaming Nolan Bushnell, have cast doubts over whether Nintendo will have success with its new console, the Wii U, its first week sales numbers are impressive enough to suggest there's still plenty of excitement in what the Japanese company has to offer.

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime has revealed that in the first week of its US release, the company has sold more than 400,000 Wii U consoles and plenty of accessories. That's only two thirds of how the original Wii performed, shifting 600,000 units in an equivalent period in 2006. But not only was that when the global economy was on a better footing, Nintendo also shipped fewer units this time around. As Fils-Aime also stated, the initial batch of stock has effectively sold out.

Speaking to CNET, Fils-Aime was buoyant over the new games machine's sales performance. "Wii U is essentially sold out of retail and we are doing our best to continually replenish stock," he said. "Retailers are also doing their best to get the product to store shelves. But as soon as product hits retail, they're selling out immediately."

The Nintendo US boss also revealed that, after initial cynicism from critics, the 3DS has outperformed the normal DS. The company has sold more than 6 million 3DS handhelds in its first 21 months, one million more than the original DS - a console deemed a massive success.

The Nintendo Wii U goes on sale in the UK this Friday, 30 November. HMV's flagship store at 150 Oxford Street, London, has been chosen to host the midnight opening launch event.