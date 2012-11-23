  Get the Wii U first at HMV Oxford Street... doors open 11pm 29 November

HMV's flagship store in Oxford Street, London, has been chosen by Nintendo to launch the Wii U in the UK, as with the Wii in 2006,.

HMV will be hosting the official midnight launch, although it will open its doors to eager Nintendo fans at 11pm on Thursday 29 November, with the first console changing hands on the stroke of 0.01am.

HMV has channelled extra stock to its Oxford Street branch in order to satisfy demand and allow those who queue the opportunity to get their hands on the console even before those who pre-ordered it up and down the country.

They won't quite be the first to have the new machine, released in the US on Sunday 18 November, but at least they'll have one full week before it goes on sale in Nintendo's native Japan.

The first 100 customers to queue at the store's 150 Oxford Street, London W1 location will be entitled to a free copy of Super Mario Bros U, as well as another Wii U game of their choice (from a selection available on the night). The next 100 will get a £5 gift voucher for redemption against any Wii U hardware or software on the night. And the first 500 will get a Wii U goody bag. There will also be opportunities to win extra Wii U-related prizes on the night.

The event will see ZombiU and Mario-based characters roaming about, and there will be opportunities to play and sample the games during the evening.

"We can't wait to get the Wii U into the hands of our fans in the UK and are delighted to be partnering with HMV on this exciting night," said Shelly Pearce, Nintendo UK marketing director.

"Not only will those who come down to HMV be among the first in the country to get their hands on the console but there will also be lots of opportunities to try the games and to find out more about what makes Wii U such a unique new console."