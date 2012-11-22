Wii U UK launch line-up revealed

Nintendo says its UK launch title line-up for its new Wii U console - out on 30 November - is the strongest in its history. There are 24 games launching with the innovative machine and British gamers will also be able to choose between three hardware bundles, with one of them including the eagerly anticipated ZombiU.

The Ubisoft zombie game, an exclusive to the console, is packaged with a special limited edition of the Premium Pack. Normally, Premium Pack purchasers get a copy of the first-party title Nintendo Land. Those with more hardcore tastes can choose to have ZombiU instead and will also get a Wii U Pro Controller bundled for good measure.

The other option is the white Basic Pack, which comes with an 8GB version of the console (in preference to 32GB). It doesn't come with any software.

Games available in stores from day one (not including those that will be able to be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop) are:

Funky Barn

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Skylanders Giants

Transformers Prime

Disney Epic Mickey 2. The Power of Two

EA Sports FIFA 13

Mass Effect 3 Special Edition

Ben 10: Omniverse

Family Party: 30 Great Games Obstacle Arcade

Tank! Tank! Tank!

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 Wii U Edition

Nintendo Land

New Super Mario Bros. U

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Warriors Orochi Hyper

Darksiders 2

Assassin’s Creed III

Just Dance 4

Rabbids Land

Sports Connection

Your Shape: Fitness Evolved 2013

ZombiU

Batman: Arkham City Armoured Edition

Game Party Champions

Nintendo will also be hosting sampling events up and down the country, so you can check out the new console before you buy one. You can find out more about the dates and venues at www.nintendo.co.uk/events.