Netflix now on Wii U

Netflix has said that its users can access the video-on-demand service from their new Nintendo Wii U console in the US and Canada, after the console went on sale on 18 November.

"Millions of Netflix members use Nintendo’s Wii system to watch movies and TV shows. Nintendo products are popular with our members and today we are happy to announce that Netflix is available on Wii U!"

According to the movie and TV show streaming service, Netflix on the Wii U system was designed to take advantage of the console’s unique two-screen experience with up to 1080p HDTV and the Wii U GamePad.

As with Microsoft's SmartGlass approach for the Xbo 360, gamers will be able to browse detailed information on the GamePad or, if they want to, let everyone see what's going on by mirroring the two screens.

Gamers will also be able to use the GamePad for a personal viewing so others can use the TV for watching something else.

Netflix is available today on the Wii U home screen with the Wii U launch in the US and Canada. Netflix members can sign-in for full access.

Netflix is also expected to be available in the UK for the European launch on 30 November.