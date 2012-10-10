Nintendo: Wii U will fend off Xbox 720 and PS4... probably

Nintendo is confident that its Wii U console, due out in the UK on 30 November, will have a long generational lifespan and that it isn't worried about the probable launches next year of the next games machines from Sony and Microsoft. Sort of.

In an interview with The Seattle Times, president of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aime said the company strongly believed the new, unique Wii U would be a strong market competitor for years to come.

"It's based on having great graphics, it's based on having a robust online execution," he said. "We believe that this system is going to have a very long life, and it's going to be very well supported by third-party publishers."

And when asked whether he thought the new Nintendo console would be able to fend off the market share threat of Xbox 720 and PS4, Fils-Aime was sure it could - although it depends on what both the Xbox and PlayStation teams have up their sleeves.

"Once you talk about what that is, we can probably fend it off," he said.

The company is certainly not worried about the possibility of Microsoft adding AR glasses, aka goggles, to the mix.

"Tell me if 3D TVs with goggles have worked so far," Fils-Aime told The Seattle Times, cheekily.

The Nintendo Wii U will cost around £250 on its 30 November launch for a white Basic park, including an 8GB console. A black 32GB version including launch title NintendoLand will retail for around £300.

Do you think the Nintendo Wii U will be able to hold off the Xbox 720 and PS4 consoles when (if) they launch next year? Let us know in the comments below...