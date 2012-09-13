Nintendo Wii U release date UK: 30 November, Amazon says it will cost £250

With its thorough launch during E3 in June, specification leaks and Japanese details and prices being revealed, there's not a lot we didn't know about Nintendo's next-generation console, the Wii U. Apart from its price and release date in the UK, that is...

However, we do now - sort of. Coming in two versions, Basic and Premium (Deluxe in the US), the Nintendo Wii U will be available in the UK from 30 November - a week and a day before it comes out in Nintendo's home country, but 12 days after the US.

The Basic Set will include an 8GB version of the console, the Wii U GamePad controller, an AC adapter for each, and a HDMI cable. It will be in white.

The Premium Set, on the other hand, will include a 32GB version of the console, the Wii U GamePad, a charger cradle for the latter, and a HDMI cable. This pack will be all black and be bundled with a copy of NintendoLand, one of the launch titles.

In the US, the packages will cost $299.99 and $349.99 respectively, but UK price details will be determined by individual retailers, Nintendo has said, as there will be variations across Europe, and they are yet to be revealed.

Immediately after the announcement, Amazon did list the white Basic Set at £199.

UPDATE: Amazon has now posted the final prices, which are £249.99 for the Basic Set, £299 for the Premium Set. It's a bit more than we were expecting, but probably just about right for the amount of technology involved. We're not sure it'll have Microsoft or Sony shaking in their boots, however.