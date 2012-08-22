Wii U release date, price, and launch titles expected to be confirmed on 13 September
Nintendo is expected to announce the release date and price for the Nintendo Wii U console, in America at least, on 13 September.
The American division of the Japanese company has invited US journalists to a "preview" event in New York with the Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime.
According to the invite, those that attend will learn more about the console, and get hands-on time.
Hopefully, that could mean we will find out when the console will be released in the US, how much it will cost, and what the launch titles are.
Up until now, Nintendo has shown off the next-generation console but hasn't detailed the retail specifics and how much consumers will have to save to get one.
Nintendo has always said that it plans to release the Wii U console in the US in time for the "Holidays" so a September announcement makes sense if the company is to build the excitement for a November release.
Do you think Nintendo will detail the Wii U release date? Let us know in the comments below.
