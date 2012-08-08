Leaked Ubisoft Wii U pack shots show Nintendo's new style

We may still be waiting on a release date for the Nintendo Wii U, but at least we know what the games branding will look like. Retailers Target and Amazon have leaked Ubisoft's cover art for several of its forthcoming titles, before the big "N" itself could make an official design announcement.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that the pack shots are genuine, telling games site Kotaku: "Why yes, the Wii U box art you sent is legit; in fact, it’s too legit to quit." So that means Assassin's Creed III, Marvel Avengers Battle for Earth, and Just Dance 4 are the first, but not the last to get the treatment.

What else can we glean from the Target and Canadian arm of Amazon? Well, the Wii U games will weigh in at around $60 in both Canada and the US - equating to £38 over here in the UK (£40 - £45, then).

Amazon.ca also posts several release dates, with the Wii U version of Assassin's Creed III listed as coming out on 30 October. All we knew previously was that Nintendo is aiming for a q4 release for the console.

Incidentally, ZombiU is listed on Amazon.ca as coming out on 1 October, so make of that what you will. We're sceptical, to be honest.

As for Ubisoft, for a company that bemoans the lack of new hardware from Microsoft and Sony, it's certainly making the most out of the only new console launch this year.

Are you going to get a Wii U when it's released? Let us know in the comments below...