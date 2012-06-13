  Nintendo Wii U titles won't support two GamePads at launch

There’ll be no Nintendo Wii U games that support the second GamePad when the console arrives later this year.

Nintendo has said it expects gaming developers to concentrate on making the best gaming experience using one tablet controller before working out the best way to utilise the additional GamePad controller.

"Games need to be built that can take advantage of the two GamePad controllers," Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime told Gamasutra. "It's going to be well after launch for those game experiences to come to life.”

The Nintendo Wii U was officially unveiled at E3, where Pocket-lint managed to get some hands-on time with the console.

The Wii U’s GamePad controller uses a second screen that works in tandem with the main screen. For example, with shoot ‘em up ZombiU, by holding the GamePad up to the screen, the smaller display becomes a sniper view to take out the undead.

Developing a means to administer this method with two GamePad controllers will take some doing, so it’s perhaps not surprising that we might have to wait a while longer.

However, Fils-Aime was clear that two-player gaming was still very much on the cards.

"Asymmetric gameplay is going to be the next major step forward, just like active play was when we launched the Wii," he said.

"We think that's where developers will focus first, then there will be multiple experiences that have two GamePads."

Fils-Aime also spoke about how the inclusion of NFC in the GamePads would open up new opportunities for gamers, though as with two-player gaming it’s a case of watch this space.

Do you think the lack of second GamePad compatibility will be an issue for the Nintendo Wii U launch?