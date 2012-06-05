  Wii U: New Super Mario Bros. U revealed at E3 (trailer)

It would be weird if Nintendo's chubby, moustachioed plumber didn't get a look in at the games giant's E3 press conference and, thankfully, we weren't disappointed. New Super Mario Bros U - for the company's latest console, Wii U - may not be a deep and rich 3D platforming experience, but something tells us that this 2D sideways scrolling title may be one of the best yet.

First part of the proof of concept demos Pocket-lint saw on the Wii U last year, this new Mario game will introduce many new features, including Miiverse social gaming functionality. It will also be able to be played using the new Wii U GamePad and conventional Wii remotes, with up to five players able to play at once.

There will be both co-op based gameplay and versus, with the latter having a mechanic that can have rivals trying to stop each other's progress by placing game world obstacles in the way.

We'll be getting some hands-on time with New Super Mario Bros U on the E3 show floor shortly, but for now enjoy the official trailer that's just been made available.

What do you think? Disappointed there's no 3D Mario game yet? Or does this tick all of the right buttons? Let us know in the comments below...