Batman Arkham City: Armored Edition for Wii U
Batman: Arkham City - the popular PS3 and Xbox 360 title - is set to make its way to the Wii U in an all-new special edition: Batman: Arkham City: Armored Edition.
The Wii U's GamePad can be used to scan around the in-game environment or place objects - at the Nintendo conference at E3 2012 in Los Angeles it was demonstrated by adding and detonating individual explosives.
The so-called Armored Edition will also feature expanded gameplay and adds new features.
The Wii U's gamepad can be used to look around the game's environment, while the remote-controlled batarang can be controlled by tilting the pad itself.
A new VAT Mode (not sure what that name's all about) includes a power meter that can be built up by attacking enemies, it's then possible to use the Wii U GamePad for special attacks.
