Wii U controller to be called Wii U Gamepad, also comes in black, sports new design

Nintendo's global president, Satoru Iwata, has announced several features of its new Wii U console before the company's E3 2012 press conference (due on Tuesday, 5 June), including the official name of the controller: the Wii U Gamepad.

In addition - thanks to promotional video shown on a live stream for the very first time - the new Gamepad (and, presumably, the console unit itself) will be available in black, as well as the expected white. It could point to the company trying to target hardcore gamers with its new HD machine, alongside family units.

As previously reported, the Wii U Gamepad has been redesigned slightly, with the thumbsticks being of a different shape. It has also been revealed that, as well as function for directional control, they can be clicked, introducing new buttons to be utilised by software developers (much like on PS3 or Xbox 360 control pads).

It has also been revealed that the Gamepad will have NFC connectivity to allow specific games or accessories to communicate with the device just by touch. For example, imagine Pokemon cards you could just swipe on top of the controller and the character immediately appearing on the screen.

Finally, Iwata confirmed that the Gamepad could also be used independently from the Wii U console. For starters, it can become a remote control for your TV, through an in-built IR sender.

Then there is a browser on the touchscreen controller which can be explored without having to see the content on a TV. Amusingly, there is a mode that allows you to ape the browser on both displays, or hide the main screen behind a curtain, ready to be unveiled to a fanfare when you tap a button.

It's all very Nintendo.

As well as the Wii U Gamepad, the company revealed an Xbox 360-like joypad called the Wii U Pro Controller. It will essentially allow you to play on the console without the fuss of having a massive touchscreen in the way, if that's your bag.

