GAME woes all but over as Nintendo returns to store

Just before the GAME Group went into administration, and perhaps partly because of, major videogames publishers pulled out of trading with the troubled UK retailer. Famously, Electronic Arts withdrew Mass Effect 3, so that the store chain missed out on the biggest launch of the year so far, and others acted similarly - some may say wisely too, considering that creditors have since been paid back a fraction of what they were owed.

However, one of the biggest names to cease trading with GAME was Nintendo, which released a string of titles that would pass it by. Mario Party 9, The Last Story and Kid Icarus 3D were big games to have missed out on, and we're sure that Amazon and HMV benefitted greatly.

Now GAME is in new hands, with OpCapita buying the UK arm of the operation and although it was too late to save the 2000 plus jobs lost and 277 shops closed before the deal, there's a renewed sense of optimism in high street videogames retail.

So Nintendo, like Microsoft with Kinect Star Wars before it, has returned, with new Wii RPG Pandora's Tower to be stocked in GAME and Gamestation stores and online. And while we are still sorry for those that lost their employment in troubled times, Pocket-lint is happy that things for the group are looking up again.

Will you be buying your games from GAME again? Let us know in the comments below...

