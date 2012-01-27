  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

Nintendo Wii U coming 2012, complete with online gaming and NFC controllers

|
  Nintendo Wii U coming 2012, complete with online gaming and NFC controllers
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own

We've Nintendo Wii U news aplenty following bossman Satoru Iwata's comments following the latest earnings call by the Japanese gaming giant.

First up is confirmation of what we all kind of knew already - that the next-generation console is going to land before 2012 is up. Iwata said that it will be released in the US, Europe, Australia, and Japan "for the year-end season". We think that's a Lost in Translation way of saying "in time for Christmas".

Next up is the news that Nintendo is ready to ditch the pain-in-the-bum friends code process for online gaming and open up a PlayStation Network / Xbox Live rival called Nintendo Network.

The online gaming platform will play host to "competitions and communication among users, as well as the sales of digital content," and will also launch Nintendo personal user accounts. It's going to hit the 3DS first (the "communication" part is already part of Mario Kart 7) before being an integral part of the new living room machine.

The final bit of Nintendo news is that the controller is to pack NFC capabilities. The reason for its inclusion is to "read and write data via non-contact NFC and to expand the new play format in the video game world", so expect to see plenty of games with tied in additional content such as playing cards and action figures.

Iwata also said that "adoption of this functionality will enable various other possibilities such as using it as a means of making micropayments."

Nintendo is predicting big losses financially for 2012, so will be hoping that the Wii U has a big enough pull to be the saviour.

PopularIn Games
Xbox One X bundles under £400, Xbox One S bundles under £200 in the lead-up to Christmas
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
Comments