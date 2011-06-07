  1. Home
  Games
  Game news
  Nintendo game news

Gold Wii remote confirmed for Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword

Nintendo has showed its love for Legend of Zelda as it celebrates the franchise's 25th anniversary this year. 

While the focus of the announcements at the company's E3 press conference in LA were about Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword for the Wii - due out at Christmas - that didn't stop the company from announcing that fans will be able to get a dedicated gold Wii Remote to show their love. 

Zelda's creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, also confirmed that there will be a series of Legend of Zelda symphonies around the world to celebrate the game and its history. 

Miyamoto also detailed the Links Awakening title for the 3DS eShop. The game is the first Game Boy Color Virtual Console title and is available, worldwide, from today (7 June).

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will also get its 3DS debut, starting next weekend, and Zelda 4 Swords will be a free game for DSi gamers.

