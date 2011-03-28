Hot chicks in pants invade Nintendo 3DS - in full 3D

Japanese bikini and cosplay model/photographer Julie Watai (otherwise known as Ai Amano) has released a healthy selection of her saucy pics in a 3D format compatible with the Nintendo 3DS (.mpo), and they're available to download for free.

She has always had a deep love for gadgetry and technology, most notably displayed in her recent photography book Hardware Girls, which features pictures of 25 different Japanese models adorned in game and tech trappings, and her gift to 3DS owners is to celebrate the launch of the console in the west (including UK).

Speaking to gaming website Kotaku, Watai said, "I'm a photographer and I've long been interested in 3D pictures," Watai tells Kotaku. "I wanted to see what it was like to use the game machine I'm most into, the 3DS, to display my photos!"

There's no nudity in her pictures, but they are a bit risqué - there's a lot of pant-flashing going on - so the shots are not really suitable for minors. The 3D effect is excellent, though, and if you want to try them out for yourself, visit Hobbymedia.it - where they're hosted - download the file, extract it and copy the DCIM folder onto your 3DS' SD card.

Bingo, cosplay sauciness in full 3D.

Surely it's only a matter of time before we see full 3D porn appear on the handheld. Maybe three-dimensional grot is not exactly what Nintendo intended.

