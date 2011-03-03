  Nintendo 3DS gets Netflix and AT&T hotspot magic in US

Nintendo has confirmed that US customers will be able to connect automatically to the Internet at more than 10,000 AT&T Wi-Fi Hot Spots, giving Netflix members the ability to instantly stream movies on their Nintendo 3DS when it launches later this month.

The new features were announced at the Game Developers Conference during Nintendo president Satoru Iwata's keynote address, titled "Video Games Turn 25: A Historical Perspective and Vision for the Future."

"There is great potential to increase the number of people who enjoy video games by opening up new game-play opportunities that are only available through the use of 3D." Iwata said. "Nintendo 3DS will be the most connected Nintendo device ever, with its ability to link people via local wireless connections, while at the same time connecting them to people and content worldwide via hotspot connectivity," said Iwata.

This summer, Nintendo 3DS will incorporate Netflix functionality. Netflix members who have an unlimited plan starting at $7.99 a month will be able to instantly stream movies and TV shows directly to their Nintendo 3DS systems, similar to how the service is used on the Wii console.

Nintendo also confirmed that at the end of May, Nintendo will provide Nintendo 3DS owners with a wireless system update that will activate the Nintendo eShop and give users access to a number of features including the ability to view trailers for Hollywood movies in 3D and access video game trailers, screen shots, background information and links to publishers' websites.

"3D Classics" will introduce select classic video games remastered in 3D.

Users will also be able to download classic games via the portable Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console service, and will include Game Boy and Game Boy Color games, as well as those from the Game Gear and TurboGrafx-16 systems.

Nintendo 3DS launches 27 March in the United States at a suggested retail price of $249.99.

