Argos opens Nintendo 3DS pre-orders at £229.99 - offers free accessory pack to soften blow
One of the last to announce its price structure for the forthcoming Nintendo 3DS, Argos is plumping for the £229.99 bracket, but is chucking in a free accessory pack worth £20 for pre-orders. In addition, the retailer is offering £60 worth of savings vouchers as an added incentive.
For those who are willing to spend a little bit more, Argos has also put together a pre-order bundle of 3DS console, accessory pack, savings vouchers and a game (from a selection of three launch titles including Pro Evolution Soccer 2011, Nintendogs and Cats, and Super Street Fighter IV) for £259.99 - representing a further saving of £8.99.
The free accessory pack contains a protective console case, protective game case, in-car charger, headphones, screen wipe, screen protectors, lanyard and 2 extra styli.
Customers can pre-order either the black or blue editions of the new handheld console, and it will be delivered to their homes on launch day, 25 March 2011. They cannot be reserved for in store pick-up on pre-order.
Those interested should check out Argos.co.uk.
