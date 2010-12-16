  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Nintendo game news

Nintendo 3DS to launch on 19 January?

|
  Nintendo 3DS to launch on 19 January?

We'd previously seen reports that Nintendo was planning on unleashing the 3DS to the world (well, Japan at least) on 26 February 2011, but we've just received an intriguing "Save the Date" invite from the gaming giant that hints at an even earlier launch date.

The Nintendo event is scheduled for 19 January 2011, and takes place in Amsterdam at 2pm UK time.

Could it be that the next-generation, glasses-free 3D handheld will get a European launch on this date? Could the 26 February date previously touted be the date that the console hits the shops? Or could Nintendo just be gathering the tech press for a big party - 'Dam-stylee? We kinda hope so.

The price-tag for the 3DS is reported to be around 25,000 yen in Japan, which is about £189 - so expect something around the £200 mark in the UK. It is going to be available at launch in either aqua blue or black.

Check out our First Look: Nintendo 3DS review to see what all the fuss is about.

And why not take a butchers at our Nintendo 3DS vs Nintendo DSi comparison?

PopularIn Games
Xbox One Gamescom 2018 plans include new Xbox console bundles and Elite Controller 2?
Nintendo Switch deals: Switch bundles, game bundles and bargains galore
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
The Walking Dead Pokemon Go-style AR game is out now for iOS and Android
Fortnite Season 5 available now, adds karts and motion controls for Nintendo Switch
Xbox One just became the best console on the planet for this simple reason
Comments