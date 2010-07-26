  1. Home
Nintendo DSi game uses face controls

|
Apple may have FaceTime, but Nintendo has a FaceGame.

Kao Glider (Face Glider) is coming on 28 July to the Japanese version of DSi Ware for a mere 500 points, and its unique selling point is that you control the entire game with your face.

Using the front-mounted camera on the DSi or DSi XL, the game maps your mug as you move left, right, up and down, and subsequently moves the on screen glider in the corresponding direction as it soars above the landscape. And, if that wasn't enough, the game adds a stupid hat to your image as you play.

It's unlikely that Kao Glider will make it out of Japan, but you never know. And what next, play Mario by mooning at it?

