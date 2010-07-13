  NES Contra gets Expendables makeover on Facebook

The Expendables is all set to become the biggest action movie of all time. Well, that's if an action movie is assessed by looking at its cast that is.

For the upcoming movie stars pretty much any muscle-bound, vest-loving, action hero who's graced the big screen over the last 20 years. It's written and directed by Sly Stallone, who's also in the film, and it stars, deep breath....Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Mickey Rourke, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, Eric Roberts, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, David Zayas and Gary Daniels....exhale (Vin Diesel must be feeling pretty low to have missed out).

And to celebrate the most muscles and waxed chests to ever appear in one film, the classic NES shoot-em-up Contra has been given an Expendables update.

In this Facebook game you can take on the role of one of the beefcake stars and shoot your way to victory.

The only problem is that you'll have to like The Expendables' page before you can have a play - and your pals will know that you like films with Jason Statham in.

It's a tough call as Contra was a brilliant game and the scatter gun was probably the best weapon in any shoot-em-up ever.

Whilst you ponder your decision, check out the official trailer for The Expendables. Don't worry, the trailer doesn't give any details of the plot away - other than the fact that it probably doesn't have one: