Nintendo 3DS: Out by March 2011
E3 was brilliant this year. Not only did Microsoft finally get official with the Kinect and Sony announce a tie-up with Steam, Nintendo also unveiled the Nintendo 3DS. Except it didn't. Not really. For Nintendo's US boss Reggie Fils-Aime has told Industry Gamers that the version that was on show is not the final product.
It seems that E3 attendees were part of an unofficial focus group for Nintendo, where it wanted to gauge reactions to its 3D handheld.
"You know typically, at an E3, our engineers are looking for feedback", said Fils-Aime. "You know, we have an army of Nintendo representatives out on our show floor talking to attendees, getting reactions to everything in the device: the depth slider, the buttons, the sliding pad that is, essentially, an analogue-type stick.
"These are things that we’re looking to get reaction to, including the overall button placement. When we get all that feedback, then we’ll finalise the design".
We have to say that Nintendo must have been pretty pleased with the feedback - the event and subsequent coverage has been buzzing with all things 3DS.
When pushed for release details for the finished product Fils-Aime stated that it will be hitting the shops in all major markets by 31 March 2011.
Who knows, by then Nintendo may have added a fourth dimension to the console. Smellovision gaming anyone?
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments