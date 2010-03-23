  1. Home
Nintendo to go 3D with Nintendo 3DS

|
Nintendo in Japan has just announced that it will be launching a new version of its Nintendo DS handheld games console with 3D capabilities, it will be called the Nintendo 3DS.

The new model will be announced at E3 in June, and according to the translated press release it will be launched by March 2011, yes 2011.

Why the wait? Well according to the press release, the new model won't need the gamer (ie you) to wear glasses, allowing you to see the effects of the 3D with your "naked eye".

Details are thin on the ground, however backwards compatiblity has been confirmed.

Nintendo, dropping the bombshell out of the blue, is keeping quiet on any other details at the moment with the UK press office only able to say what's in the Japanese press release.

More details are promised in June at E3 in LA.

We will keep you posted.

