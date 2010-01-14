  Five top games for the Nintendo DSi XL

With the announcement that the Nintendo DSi XL and its dual 4.3-inch touchscreens is to arrive in March, it's time to get pondering as to what games to save your pennies for. As it goes, you may already have some gems in your library screaming out for better stylus, bigger screen or improved viewing angle. So, if your memory needs a little jogging, here are our pick of five DS games that will be even better in XL.





Developer Level-5

Genre Puzzle

Price £24.94



Professor Layton and apprentice Luke would certainly enjoy the step up to Nintendo's latest handheld as you join them in solving riddles and conundrums, while on the hunt for Dr Schrade's killers. You'll even find out the reason why nobody has opened the Elysian Box and lived to tell the tale.



Simple reason why the XL would be a far better unit to play this one on. It's a puzzle game which appeals to adults. Puzzle games require staring at detail. Adults have bad eyesight. Adults with bad eyesight need big screens and a have bigger hands too. Ergo, more screen please.





Developer Nintendo EAD Tokyo

Genre Creative

Price Free!



It just so happens that one of the most perfect games to play on the new and improved Nintendo handheld is one that's not only free to download but actually comes pre-installed on the DSi XL. Coincidence? We think not.

It's a creative game where you can draw flipbook style animations using the stylus as well as the microphone. No big surprise that the larger touchsreen canvas and more comfortable stylus are going to be helpful here. Of course, it's not much use if you're no good at drawing in the first place.





Developer Square/TOSE

Genre RPG

Price £25.68



Nominated for the best RPG on the DS in 2008, Chrono Trigger is one of the top selling games on the handheld in Japan. It was developed by Square (now Square Enix), described at the time as the Dream Team, with leading designers behind Final Fantasy on board.



It's turned out as an excellent RPG in all its glory since its port to the DS. It'd be a good one for the XL partly because of the map navigation on the top screen benefiting from a little more detail, but mostly because it is reminiscent of what it must have been to play the old SNES version on a portable TV in 1995.





Developer Nintendo/Intelligent Systems

Genre Mini game action

Price £21.94



Yes, it's about as old school as Nintendo DS title's get but this is just the kind of party game that would suit the XL down to the ground. All the controls are done via the touchscreen and the stylus, which both tick the boxes, and if you're passing it around a lot, then that viewing angle is going to be a serious bonus too - and thrice tick.



For those uninitiated, the game will give you the opportunity to scratch Wario's back, drop catches into ducks and go fishing as well. You'll also get to play with yo-yos, build snowmen and use the microphone on the handheld too. Don't try and understand it. Just pick it up and play.





Developer Rockstar

Genre Action

Price £17.99



Okay, we're going to have to come clean here. There's no real reason why a bigger touchscreen, better stylus or improved viewing angle is really going to help with GTA Chinatown Wars in any particular way. It just happens to be a really good game. Sure, throwing those Molotov cocktails and hot-wiring the cars might be a little easier than before, but it's not exactly hard at the moment. Bigger screen = more fun. That's good enough for us.