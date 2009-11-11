  Exspect launches Wii Motion Racing Wheel

Exspect is promising Wii owners "the drive of their life" with its Wii Motion Racing Wheel that's fully compatible with Wii MotionPlus.



For those without the MotionPlus add-on, the wheel can be used without it and is available individually for £6.99 from Play.com, or as part of a £19.99 15-in-1 Wii accessory pack available at Tesco and Play.com.



As well as the wheel, the 15-in-1 pack offers golf, tennis, baseball, snooker and sword adaptors, among other bits and bobs.



"Racing games have proven to be one of the big success stories on the Nintendo Wii, so we are delighted to enhance the experience with our new Wii Motion Racing Wheel", said Mike Sanderson, head of development at Exspect.



"Racing games will be high on Christmas lists across the country this year and now they can be enjoyed with added accuracy, as the wheel is fully compatible with the Wii MotionPlus".



