Netflix is getting serious about building a triple-A PC game

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has already dipped its toe into the world of gaming on mobile and via its TV app, but it's now ready to progress to a triple-A PC game.

The company, which cut its teeth slinging DVDs before turning into the huge content streaming outfit that it is today, is reportedly ready to hire a game director to work on “a brand-new AAA PC game” at a new LA studio. That Netflix studio will be led by Chacko Sonny, the person previously responsible for Overwatch.

As for what that game will look like, the job ad suggests that it wants someone who has “experience with FPS and/or third person shooter games” with live service and social system experience also a plus. N00bs need not apply, though, with Netflix saying that it wants someone with “at least 10 years of game design experience, including experience as a Creative Director, Game Director, or comparable design leadership role”.

It's thought that the new game will be free of in-app purchases and will instead live behind Netflix's subscription, meaning it might not be available as a standalone purchase, either. If those triple-A hopes turn out to be on the money, that could be a real pain for non-Netflix subscribers who want to take see what all the fuss is about.

This isn't the only indication that Netflix sees itself as a gaming company, either. A new studio has already been set up in Helsinki, Finland, and the company recently bought Spry Fox after also picking up Next Games and Boss Fight Entertainment.

