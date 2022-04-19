(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is clearly keen on Exploding Kittens. The company is not only working on an adult animated comedy based on the popular card game but also a mobile game too.

Netflix has announced that it is turning the much-loved card game into a mobile game on its Netflix Games service. There's already a playable version of Exploding Kittens which you can download on iPhone and Android but this version is promising new things.

The Netflix version of Exploding Kittens will have the same logic and mechanics that you'll be familiar with. In other words, your goal will still be to avoid the exploding kitten, but there will be some new cards to make things interesting. Those cards are said to include a radar card which can be used to see the position of the exploding kitten and a flip flop card which swaps the order of the deck.

To keep things interesting, there will also be future cards and game mechanics added to the game which are themed around the animated comedy series coming in 2023. That series will Star Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch and Sasheer Zamata and is planned for release in 2023.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

The game though, is ready to launch in May 2022.

Writing by Adrian Willings.