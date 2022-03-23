(Pocket-lint) - Netflix Games is going from strength to strength, as the streaming service doubles down on its gaming offering. The publisher's first first-person shooter (FPS), Into The Dead 2: Unleashed, developed by PikPok, will be released in the near future.

As part of a Netflix subscription you get access to Netflix Games on your Google Android and Apple iOS devices, making access easy - no need for a PC or console to play - and there's no adverts, additional fees or in-app purchase options available to ensure costs are flatlined to nothing beyond your monthly fee.

Netflix Games kicked off worldwide back in November 2021, so it's still very early days for the platform, but to bring success the company will need to bring some bigger and bolder titles to the fore. There were already 14 titles available, with an additional two - This Is A True Story (Frosty Pop) and Shatter Remastered (PikPok) - arriving on 22 March to make that 16, while Into The Dead 2: Unleashed will arrive later and make for a total 17 titles.

You can download games directly from the Netflix mobile app, but if you're extra keen then direct downloads on respective Apple Store and Google Play Store apps will appear four hours earlier (at 18:00 UK time).

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

Will the platform be the angle to get additional subscribers on board to ensure the streaming service stands the test of time? It has been increasing prices on a regular basis of late, so casting a wider net of service offerings is certainly one way to try and bake in stability.

Writing by Mike Lowe.