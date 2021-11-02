(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has been testing mobile gaming in select markets, and now, it is launching its first games worldwide.

"Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your u stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone", Netflix has announced. "We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience".

Here is everything you need to know about Netflix's new games.

Netflix is currently rolling out a software update to its Netflix app on Android smartphones. The update includes mobile games you can download and play.

Netflix said an update is planned for iOS users, too.

Netflix announced on 2 November 2021 that it has expanded its gaming service to over 190 countries, including the US and Canada. Netflix said its mobile games are available in many languages and that the games will automatically default to the preference set in your Netflix profile.

To begin with, five mobile games are included for Netflix subscribers:

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Card Blast

Teeter Up

Shooting Hoops

Netflix has promised more games are in the works.

To play Netflix games, you need a Netflix subscription (starts at $9 in the US). There are no in-app purchases - something common in other mobile games.

No. Like Netflix itself, there are no adverts in the games.

Netflix mobile games are currently only available on Android devices when you log into your Netflix profile.

When you open the latest version of the Netflix mobile app on your phone, you will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download. On Android tablets, you will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop-down menu to download and play.

You can play games on multiple mobile devices on the same account. But there is a device limit. Netflix will let you know if you hit it.

No. Interestingly, the first slate of Netflix games is for adults only. "These games are not available on kids profiles", Netflix has warned. "If you’ve set up a PIN to prevent kids from having access to adult profiles, that same PIN will be required in order to log in to Netflix and play the game on a device".

Some of the mobile games may require an internet connection, but others are available to play offline.

Check out Netflix's announcement blog post for more details.