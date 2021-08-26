Netflix gaming launches in Poland with two Android games

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has started to test its gaming service in Poland, with two games available at no extra cost to Android mobile users.

Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game are now available to Polish Netflix subscribers to install and play via the Netflix Android app.

Games offered through Netflix are free from ads or in-app purchases. They are also freely available as part of a usual Netflix subscription.

Let’s talk Netflix and gaming.



Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step. https://t.co/yOl44PGY0r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

These are early days for the service, with Netflix hoping to expand the games library and roll it out globally in time. It will focus on mobile games initially, with the potential of exploring further devices down the road: "We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series," it said in a letter to investors in June.

"Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices. We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games."

At present, the service is exclusive to Android, although iOS support in future has not been ruled out.