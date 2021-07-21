(Pocket-lint) - Netflix has officially confirmed its plans to enter the world of gaming, beginning on a mobile platform with current subscribers set to access the content at no added cost.

The streaming giant outlined the early nature of its intent in a letter to investors amid its Q2 earnings report, and comes just a few days after it hired former EA, Facebook and Oculus executive Mike Verdu to work on the new platform.

"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV. Games will be included in members’ Netflix subscription at no additional cost similar to films and series.

"Initially, we’ll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices. We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games," the letter continued.

At this stage, though, there's still plenty up in the air.

It's not yet confirmed what type of games Netflix is actually working on, when they will debut and indeed how subscribers will actually access them via mobile, though a recent report from Bloomberg did hint that the company will launch the platform within the next year.

And since this represents a consecutive earnings call spent outlining its desire to enter the gaming market, that estimation feels about right - expect to hear plenty more over the coming months as the company shores up its plans.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 21 July 2021