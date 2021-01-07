Netflix ends its support for 3DS and Wii U this Summer

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix's presence on Nintendo's games consoles has been slightly spotty down the years, and it looks like it's soon going to be even harder to use the app if you're dedicated to that ecosystem of gaming.

The app has never become available on the Nintendo Switch, and it's been spotted that the services that are available on both the Wii U and 3DS handheld are going to stop working later this year, on June 30th.

How many people can actually be watching Netflix regularly on a 3DS is likely to be part of the reason that the service is ending, while the Wii U never sold in particularly great quantities and has been entirely superseded by the Switch.

To clarify, not only will the app stop being available to download, but it'll no longer work for those who have it installed, so it's a hard stop. While the Switch does have access to YouTube, and Hulu in the US, we can only hope that this might signal that Netflix will look to fill its newfound hole by making an app for the newer console.

In fact, given how much bigger and better its screen is than the 3DS and Wii U, it'd make a marked upgrade to the experience for Nintendo fans anyway.

