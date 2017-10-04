Stranger Things: The Game out now for iOS and Android, and it's free!
- No in-app purchases
- Plays like 80s RPG
Netflix and app developer BonusXP have partnered to bring us Stranger Things: The Game for iOS and Android.
It's available as a free download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play store, with no in-app purchasing required.
The game is retro-themed, much like the 80s-inspired Netflix show, and is presented a bit like a Zelda top-down RPG. Although we think the graphics are more 90s 16-bit than 80s 8-bit, to be honest.
In it, you have to wander around Hawkins as Hopper and the kids from the series, solving puzzles and generally tackling denizens from the upside down world. It's fairly simple to play, with character movement enabled through simple taps of the screen rather than a virtual gamepad or directions.
There are in-game collectables and speed run leaderboards to log your fastest completion times.
It works on iPad, iPod touch and any iPhone running iOS 9 and above. The Android version works on phones and tablets running Android 4.4 and above.
The game has been released to coincide with the new series of Stranger Things hitting Netflix. Season 2 will premiere on Friday 27 October. It is said that all episodes will be available from that day. There goes the weekend.
