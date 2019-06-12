We've had reimagined, smaller versions of classic games consoles from Nintendo, Sony and Commodore, and Sega will introduce its soon too. Now, Konami is getting in on the act with a mini version of a proper hardcore gaming machine from the past.

It has announced the PC Engine Core Grafx mini is coming to the UK and several European countries.

The retro console will also be launched in Japan and the US under the names PC Engine mini and TurboGrafx-16 mini respectively, to reflect the original names of the machine in those regions.

While many gamers in the late 80s/early 90s had a Sega or Nintendo games console, the cooler kids had a PC Engine. And soon you can find out why.

Konami is yet to detail specs, price or availability, but the console re-release will come with a range of classic games preloaded.

The full line-up will be announced at a later date, but confirmed titles so far are: R-Type, New Adventure Island, Ninja Spirit, Ys Book I & II, Dungeon Explorer and Alien Crush.

The PC Engine Core Grafx (and alternatively-named regional variants) will come with a full-sized wired controller.

Other retro machines coming later this year include the Sega Mega Drive Mini and Capcom's Home Arcade unit.

Who needs Project Scarlett?