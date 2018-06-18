There's a new version of PUBG Mobile incoming for Android and iOS and it looks to be adding a host of new features, including a big one - first person view.

The last big update (version 050) added a whole new map - Miramar - as well as a host of new features. The next update (version 060) is been teased as "coming soon" by Tencent via Twitter, but an in-game pop-up suggests you'll get extra rewards for updating sometime between 19 and 25 June - so we suspect that's when the new version will drop.

The headline change is going to be first-person mode. The best view we have of this is via the official tease, losing the third-person view. Switching to first person means there's more emphasis on weapon animations and indeed, one of the items on the list is that pistols get their own UI - it looks super cool.

First-person view will recreate a popular view from other shooters, but might mean you can't always use the camera to get a view you can't quite see - especially when you're prone. We can't wait to see how it plays.

The other thing that we're looking forward to is the Mini-Zone. Again, there's a bit of a tease for this on Twitter, showing a smaller area of the map. You'll have more resources and air-drops - exactly how it will differ to Arcade when it comes to gameplay we're not yet sure, but it should give another option for short fun games.

Pause this and tell us which weapon you got in the Mini Zone! #pubgmobile060 pic.twitter.com/nxN5Ipdc5J — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 15, 2018

There's a whole load more that's going to be added too: melee weapons can damage car tyres, you can mute individual team members (yay!) and there's going to be Asian character models. There's also mention of viewing weapons in the Armoury.

There's a whole load more incoming too, although we're not sure exactly what some of those things will offer - of course, we'll update with the big changes once the update lands.