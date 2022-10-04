Microsoft says its Activision Blizzard acquisition will benefit players

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft now has a dedicated section of its website aimed at explaining its acquisition of Activision Blizzard and what it means for gamers.

This website includes a number of details about the deal including updates on the acquisition, a table of benefits of the deal and quotes from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer and Vice Chair and President Brad Smith.

The obvious point of interest here is the apparent benefits to gamers as a whole.

Microsoft claims that the Activision Blizzard acquisition gaming deal will give gamers access to "more games on more devices including Xbox, PlayStation, phones, and online". You'll also have more choice in how and where you buy games as well as with subscriptions or one-off purchases.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The company also claims that the game developers will benefit as well because they'll have access to more players, more investment and improved revenue as well.

Microsoft is clearly trying to justify the acquisition while it is under scrutiny from both the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the European Commission. The concern being that it's giving Microsoft an unfair advantage over the competition.

Indeed Sony isn't happy about the deal and a representative spoke recently about it to GamesIndustry saying:

Top Nintendo Switch games 2022: Best Switch titles every gamer must own By Max Freeman-Mills · 1 September 2022 Our guide to the best Switch games - including exclusives, indies, single and multi-player titles.

"By giving Microsoft control of Activision games like Call of Duty, this deal would have major negative implications for gamers and the future of the gaming industry...We want to guarantee PlayStation gamers continue to have the highest quality gaming experience and we appreciate the CMA's focus on protecting gamers."

Microsoft is confident it will happen though and has told Bloomberg as much:

If the deal does go through Microsoft will gain developers and games from Activision, Blizzard and King as well. Only adding to the companies already expanding arsenal of game developers.

Writing by Adrian Willings.