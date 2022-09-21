Microsoft and BBC team for Minecraft Frozen Planet II

(Pocket-lint) - The BBC and Microsoft have partnered to bring five free worlds based on Frozen Planet II to Minecraft.

Available to download from the Minecraft Marketplace in both Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Education Edition, the worlds enable players to meet and learn about the animals and landscapes featured in the new BBC series.

They give players the chance to experience life as different animals, including a chinstrap penguin, Lapland bumblebee, and polar bear. You also get to see what it's like to be a natural history filmmaker.

The first world is available now, with the other four to follow.

"One of the great things about the natural world is its power to engage and enthral viewers young and old," said the series producer of Frozen Planet II, Elizabeth White.

"We are delighted to partner with Minecraft on this range of educational computer games which will enable children to interact with stories inspired by the series through gameplay, and learn more about the challenges of these habitats through the additional lesson content."

The first two episodes of the new BBC TV series are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. New episodes are also broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday evenings in the UK.

Writing by Rik Henderson.