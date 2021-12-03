(Pocket-lint) - Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will soon be getting monthly Halo infinite loot drops, according to a post on Xbox Wire.

The first bundle arrives on December 8 2021 and grants subscribers the "Pass Tense" MA40 AR coating, four 2XP boosts and four Challenge Swaps.

Players can claim this perk, among others, in the Perks gallery on Xbox consoles, the Xbox app on Windows or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Xbox says that the perks will cycle each month, revealing new items for subscribers. While generally, players were happy to get free stuff, there was some grumbling within the Halo community.

Some were a bit miffed that the first skin to land was for the MA40 AR. This gun, being one of the games default weapons, has the largest number of coatings in the game. Some players feel that adding yet another coating to the pile is pretty redundant.

Halo Infinite multiplayer launched on November 15th and despite mixed feedback from the community initially, has grown a substantial player base. While the multiplayer is free-to-play, the campaign is launching separately on December 8th and is priced at £49.99. The good news is that the campaign, too, is included with a Game Pass subscription.

A Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs $14.99/£10.99 per month and includes Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass for PC, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

