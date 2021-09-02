(Pocket-lint) - Minecraft Live returns on 16 October, and fans of the game can tune-in on the Minecraft website, YouTube or Twitch to see what the next major update to the sandbox franchise brings new to the table this year.

As it’s been for the last couple of events, the show will feature a live poll to vote a new mob species into the game. Last year, the winner was the Glow Squid, beating out the friendly and flowery Moobloom and the much more hostile ice-summoning Iceologer.

If you’re looking for what to expect at this years event, all we can say is that rumours have been pretty slim, although some fans are speculating that the much awaited part two add-on from the Caves update last year is probably going to finally get a release date.

In case you don’t recall, last year at Minecraft Live, the company unveiled its Caves and Cliffs update, featuring all new blocks (including some that visually age over time), new fish species, and geodes.

Part one of the Caves and Cliffs update came out on 8 June 2021, but as we’ve mentioned, a release date for part two is still up in the air. Hopefully, come 16 October, that will change.

You can check it out right here!

You can watch Minecraft Live on YouTube, Twitch, or the Minecraft website itself. If you’d like to be directed to the main Minecraft Live event page featuring all the available live stream links, click here.

