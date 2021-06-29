(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft’s cloud-based game streaming service, xCloud, is receiving a full rollout to iPhones and iPads as well as PCs and Macs via the web.

Microsoft xCloud has been a component of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as an invite-only beta since mid-April 2021. Now, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can access it and more than 100 games right from their iOS devices, PCs, and Macs. Microsoft also revealed in a blog post on Monday that xCloud is now powered by Xbox Series X consoles, meaning streaming is officially set to 1080p at up to 60 frames per second with a decent internet connection.

Microsoft has faced challenges in getting xCloud on iOS, with Apple’s App Store guidelines initially blocking the cloud streaming service along with Google’s Stadia and Nvidia’s GeForce Now. Apple eventually caved a bit, allowing them to run through the web with some caveats.

Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is running on custom Xbox Series X hardware, and available to all @XboxGamePass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries. https://t.co/HYuvbHGBUg #XboxGamePass — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 28, 2021

On iOS devices, Microsoft said xCloud works as a web-based app through Safari, and you’ll be able to choose between a controller or touch controls for specific games. (Keep in mind xCloud is compatible with Bluetooth controllers or ones connected via USB.) On PCs, xCloud works through the Edge browser and Google Chrome. On Macs, it works through Microsoft Edge and Safari. It's unclear if Chrome support is also coming for xCloud users on Macs.

For more about xCloud and how it works, see Pocket-lint's guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.