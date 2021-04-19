Microsoft xCloud beta comes to iPhone and iPad via the browser, also PC

(Pocket-lint) - Microsft is making its xCloud service available on iPhone and iPad via a web browser. The service now known as Xbox Cloud Gaming will also be coming to PC, too, in Windows 10 via Edge or Chrome. The beta has been available on Android devices since September.

We've known this news would be coming since an announcement in December and subsequent leaks of a browser preview.

However, the service won't be available for all users on Windows 10 and iOS/iPadOS yet - it's a very limited beta at present and Microsoft will invite selected Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in all 22 countries where it's testing the service. Those who are invited can play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles through Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari.

Microsoft warred with Apple over having an xCloud app in the App Store because of the revenue split given that Apple wouldn't make money from a free app that enables users to games as part of an external subscription. Microsoft and Apple usually get on pretty well, so it was essentially a clash of business models; Apple originally wanted games to be moderated individually.

The idea of providing the service through the web browser is to "and having a simplified, universal landing page presents a great opportunity to make cloud gaming approachable to more players in more places over time" says Microsoft in a blog post.

"Our plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in all-new ways."

To play you'll need a Bluetooth or USB-connected controller, although more than 50 games have "custom touch controls" for testing.

