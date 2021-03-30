  1. Home
Microsoft reveals limited edition Bethesda-themed controllers - but you'll have to be lucky to win them

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has announced limited-edition Series X/S controllers themed around seven Bethesda titles to commemorate its recent acquisition of ZeniMax Media

Instead of being offered to users commercially, though, the seven controllers - based on the Doom, Dishonored, Prey, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein and The Evil Within franchises - will only be available through a Twitter sweepstake.

Those interested in this very limited-edition run can simply retweet Xbox's announcement, seen below, with the hashtag #BethesdaSweepstakes, follow the company's official account and make sure their profile is set to public. 

Users also have to be 18-years-old or above, with the competition closing at 7pm PT on 16 April. 

Only one winner will be selected for the prize, which features the seven controllers within a chest stamped with the Xbox and Bethesda logos. 

Interestingly, Microsoft values the one-of-a-kind prize at $399, though we suspect each of these controllers would fetch far more than that individually if they ever found their way onto some kind of auction.

Writing by Conor Allison.
