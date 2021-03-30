(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft has announced limited-edition Series X/S controllers themed around seven Bethesda titles to commemorate its recent acquisition of ZeniMax Media.

Instead of being offered to users commercially, though, the seven controllers - based on the Doom, Dishonored, Prey, Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein and The Evil Within franchises - will only be available through a Twitter sweepstake.

Those interested in this very limited-edition run can simply retweet Xbox's announcement, seen below, with the hashtag #BethesdaSweepstakes, follow the company's official account and make sure their profile is set to public.

Users also have to be 18-years-old or above, with the competition closing at 7pm PT on 16 April.

May we interest you in these custom @Bethesda controllers? Just RT with #BethesdaSweepstakes for a chance to win!



Ends April 16, 2021, at 7pm PT | Rules: https://t.co/4KBHC0eywp pic.twitter.com/uHbyUnpdEb — Xbox (@Xbox) March 29, 2021

Only one winner will be selected for the prize, which features the seven controllers within a chest stamped with the Xbox and Bethesda logos.

Interestingly, Microsoft values the one-of-a-kind prize at $399, though we suspect each of these controllers would fetch far more than that individually if they ever found their way onto some kind of auction.

We are giving away this extremely limited edition #BethesdaJoinsXbox collection to a lucky fan. Don’t miss the details tomorrow on the @Xbox Twitter handle! #BethesdaJoinsXbox pic.twitter.com/tlXf4mMQaI — Aaron Greenberg ‍️U (@aarongreenberg) March 29, 2021

Of course, given the fact that there can only be one winner with this prize, we wouldn't advise getting your hopes up.

Instead, it's probably better to indulge in one of the other new controllers Xbox has announced for the Series X/S - the yellow, 'Electric Volt' model and the red 'Daystrike Camo Special Edition' - set to launch on 27 April and 4 May, respectively.

Writing by Conor Allison.