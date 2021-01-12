(Pocket-lint) - At this year's virtual-only CES, OtterBox has announced its very first range of mobile gaming products.

The company partnered with Xbox to create new accessories, including a mobile gaming clip. Designed for the Xbox One, Series X, Series S, and the Elite wireless controllers, OtterBox’s Mobile Gaming Clip costs $30. It can detach from the controller to double as a tabletop stand.

OtterBox is also introducing a Gaming Carry Case for $45. It features a screen stand on the top, so you can place your phone on it and play titles, whether on cloud services like xCloud or through Apple Arcade. It also includes a cable pass-through for your Xbox controller.

Next up is a $40 Easy Grip Controller Shell with an antimicrobial layer and no-slip grip performance. The shell also features swappable grip pads and comes in three colours called Dark web, Dreamscape, and Galactic dream. Finally, because OtterBox is best-known for making phone cases, its gaming line also includes a $55 Easy Grip Gaming Case with anti-slip grip. It works with the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, and iPhone SE.

OtterBox said the case will also be available “soon” for select Android devices.

For all the other gaming items announced, they will release in mid-February 2021, though preorders start 25 January 2021.

For more CES 2021 announcements, see Pocket-lint's roundup.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.