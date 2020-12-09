Microsoft confirms xCloud is coming to iOS and PC in "Spring 2021"

(Pocket-lint) - We've known it would probably be the case, but now Microsoft has confirmed that its xCloud gaming service is coming to iOS and PC in "Spring 2021".

Microsoft isn't using the xCloud moniker now, having replaced it with the not-at-all ridiculous Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

It'll still be in beta in the Spring when it comes to iPhone, iPad and PC. It'll be available on iOS via a web browser after an impasse with Apple over having an app in the App Store and the subsequent revenue split. As always, it's about money because Microsoft and Apple are usually pretty good buddies.

On Windows, xCloud will be available via the Xbox app as well as the browser. xCloud is already available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox One and Android, of course.

In a blog post, Microsoft's Jerret West said the company "envision[s] a seamless experience for all types of players; whether it’s playing Minecraft Dungeons with your Xbox friends using touch controls on an iPhone, or jumping into a Destiny 2: Beyond Light strike on a Surface Pro when you have a break between meetings."

Writing by Dan Grabham.