Minecraft: Education Edition comes to Chromebook with new features

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft-owned Minecraft has announced that the education version of its eponymous game has arrived for Chromebooks.

Minecraft: Education Edition launched in 2016 and is, as you might've guessed, specifically designed for education. It contains features that make Minecraft more accessible and effective in a classroom setting, as opposed to the other editions of the game. Until now, it has not supported Chrome OS.

"We are excited to announce that Minecraft: Education Edition has finally made its way to the Chromebook platform! We’re a game-based learning platform that promotes creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving in an immersive digital environment. It’s our mission to build a better world through the power of play, and we’re grateful for your interest! " - Minecraft

Minecraft said the new Chrome OS release of Minecraft: Education Edition supports cross-platform play across Windows, iPad, and Mac devices, so students can interact with each other in the game no matter their hardware. The game is also adding 11 new STEM lessons and a new world that helps students learn about bees and pollination. An updated lesson plan library and tagged learning abilities are also included in the latest update.

Schools that want to use Minecraft: Education Edition in their classrooms won't need to adjust their subscription; the Chrome OS version of Minecraft: Education Edition has been added to Microsoft 365 for Education A3 and A5 licenses. Also, Chromebooks, iPads, and Windows devices will automatically receive the latest version of Minecraft: Education Edition and all its new features, but Mac users will need to manually download it.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.