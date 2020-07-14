Halo 3 is now available to play on PC via Steam, Microsoft Store and more

Last year we got the news that Halo: The Master Chief Collection was coming to PC and that each instalment of the game would follow.
Now Halo 3 has launched, following on from the PC arrivals of Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2. Halo 3 has apparently launched earlier than expected which is good news for Halo fans on PC. It has also been met with positive reception too.
- Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to
- Best PC games to buy: Fantastic games to add to your collection
As part of The Master Chief Collection, Halo 3 has been optimised for PC with enhanced 4K visuals, over 60 FPS performance, widescreen support, customisable keybindings and more.
The PC version of Halo 3 features the 11 classic missions from the original console game as well as 24 multiplayer maps to get stuck into.
Halo 3 is now available to owners of The Masterchief Collection, but it's also available to buy separately via the Microsoft Store.
squirrel_widget_158169
If you pay for Xbox Games Pass for PC, you can also get it that way as well.
Alongside the release of Halo 3 on PC, a number of fixes and improvements have also been rolled out to the other games included in the collection.