Halo 3 is now available to play on PC via Steam, Microsoft Store and more

Last year we got the news that Halo: The Master Chief Collection was coming to PC and that each instalment of the game would follow.

Now Halo 3 has launched, following on from the PC arrivals of Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2. Halo 3 has apparently launched earlier than expected which is good news for Halo fans on PC. It has also been met with positive reception too.

As part of The Master Chief Collection, Halo 3 has been optimised for PC with enhanced 4K visuals, over 60 FPS performance, widescreen support, customisable keybindings and more.

The PC version of Halo 3 features the 11 classic missions from the original console game as well as 24 multiplayer maps to get stuck into.

Halo 3 is now available to owners of The Masterchief Collection, but it's also available to buy separately via the Microsoft Store.

If you pay for Xbox Games Pass for PC, you can also get it that way as well.

Alongside the release of Halo 3 on PC, a number of fixes and improvements have also been rolled out to the other games included in the collection.