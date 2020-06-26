Evidence mounts for existence of a second next-gen Xbox – the Xbox Series S?

A new Microsoft document has come to light which points towards there being more than one new generation Microsoft Xbox.

We know the Xbox Series X will be the all-guns-blazing high-ender, but there would seem to be space for a lower specification console that would replace the Xbox One S. So it’ll probably be Full HD, 1440p or 4K capable rather than 8K, for example.

There are two schools of thought on this – firstly that there will simply be an Xbox Series X All Digital Edition without a disc drive (like the two PlayStation 5 consoles) or that there will be a more affordable Xbox Series S with some next-gen smarts.

This leaked information appears to point towards the latter and the move could be key in the next-generation console war when we are expecting the PS5 and Series X to clock in somewhere around the $500/£500 mark. If the Series S can hit sub-$300/£300 that would likely be a highly popular option.

There were always two codenames associated with Project Scarlett (as the next-gen Xbox was known) Anaconda and Lockhart. The image of an Anaconda is marked on the Xbox Series X mainboard, so we’re expecting Lockhart to reveal itself as this second console.

The document details a Lockhard ‘mode’ for the Xbox Series X developer kit. So basically the same kit can be used for both consoles but drops down in performance for Lockhart.

The Verge reports that this mode represents a 7.5GB of usable RAM (instead of 13.5GB on the Series X) and around 4 teraflops of GPU performance (versus 12 which could be quite a hit). There’s also a reduced CPU clock speed.