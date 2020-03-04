Halo: Combat Evolved has now been remastered for PC

The Halo: Combat Evolved remaster is now (finally) available for PC gamers. It has been enhanced and released as part of the Master Chief Collection.

As you'd expect with any remastered game, the original Halo has been given a special work over for PC that includes visual enhancements, support for both 4K and ultrawide monitors, 60+ FPS and a variety of improvements too.

PC gamers can enjoy all the Halo goodness including single-player fun, online co-op and multiplayer too. Additions that weren't there when Halo: Combat Evolved first released also include customisable key bindings, text and voice chat and even an improved crouch mechanic.

If this isn't your first Halo outing and you're just looking to relive the hazy days of years gone by then you'll be pleased to hear you can also choose between modern and classic audio and visual settings for multiplayer games.

Halo: Combat Evolved is available to buy as part of the Master Chief Collection which also includes Halo: Reach and, at a later date, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4. You can also get it via the Microsoft Store or via the Xbox Games Pass for PC.

Hard to believe that Halo: Combat Evolved first released in 2001 and is now available again in modern remastered glory.